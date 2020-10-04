Connectome Trading 43% Lower This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Connectome has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00010830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.05343420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.