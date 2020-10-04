CoTrader (COT) Price Up 43.2% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $72,720.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

