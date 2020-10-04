Covesting (COV) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001771 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

