Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $4,164,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cronos Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $5.03 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.