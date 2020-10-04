Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Cronos Group worth $32,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 55,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 24,579.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 131,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

In other Cronos Group news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.