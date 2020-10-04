Crust (CRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $5.59 million and $695,834.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00052379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004121 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 1,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 996,233 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.