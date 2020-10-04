Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.43 million and $526.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.36 or 0.05253682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

