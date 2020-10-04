Curecoin (CURE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $302.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00438239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,693,100 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

