DAEX Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.53 million and $950.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.81 or 0.05276330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.