DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $190,051.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.