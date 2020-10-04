DATA Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. DATA has a market cap of $4.04 million and $115,286.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00271389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01526844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00167726 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.