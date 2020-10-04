Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $112.06 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,327,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,531,987 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

