Defis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $462,992.00 (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Defis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $462,992.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00052256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.36 or 0.05253682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Defis Network Token Profile

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

