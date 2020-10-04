Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $442,203.58

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $442,203.58 and $100.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.39 or 0.05368458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

