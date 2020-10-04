Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Denali Therapeutics worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 956.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

