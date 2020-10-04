Dero Trading Down 11.5% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Dero has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $403,196.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,061,109 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

