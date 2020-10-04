Digital Fantasy Sports Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

