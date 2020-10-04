Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $957,450.55 and $36.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00026360 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000412 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

