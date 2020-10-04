Dinero Price Tops $0.0000 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a market cap of $383.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

