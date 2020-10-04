Dinero Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $383.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

