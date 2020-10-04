Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Douglas Emmett worth $278,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

