DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $183,132.38 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $183,132.38 and $67.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

