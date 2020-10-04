Dynamic Trading Rights Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $54,485.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

DTR is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,533,057,143 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.