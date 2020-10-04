e-Gulden (EFL) 1-Day Volume Hits $57.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $57.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00435032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,965,054 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,731 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

