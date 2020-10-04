Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,541,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 1,410,416 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

EFR opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

