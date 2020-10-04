Edgeless Achieves Market Capitalization of $665,125.57 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $665,125.57 and approximately $453.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

