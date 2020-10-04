Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.85.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $34,232,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,444,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,143,439.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,961 shares of company stock valued at $39,057,352 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

