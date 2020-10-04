Ellaism (ELLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $39,421.83 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.53 or 0.03308794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048449 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

