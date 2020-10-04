Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,852,717.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,405. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

