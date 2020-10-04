Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 78,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

