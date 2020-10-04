Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.43% of Enbridge worth $264,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,220 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 75.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,470 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

