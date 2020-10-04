Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $201,808.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00628924 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031404 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.72 or 0.03542053 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00053118 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

