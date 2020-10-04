Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($16.42).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.46 ($13.48) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.75. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.