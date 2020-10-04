Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.42 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Enigma has a total market cap of $42.95 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00623942 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.02824857 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 25,524.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000749 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

