Equal Market Cap Achieves $326,938.52 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $326,938.52 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00270901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.01524540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00167442 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

