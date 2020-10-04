Essentia Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and BitForex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $710,460.92 and $8,291.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

