Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $1,422.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.