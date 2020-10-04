E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $18,234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.