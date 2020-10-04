Evedo Market Cap Reaches $364,541.35 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market cap of $364,541.35 and approximately $439,553.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.