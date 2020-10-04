EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $86,596.82 and $790,551.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00080096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000371 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021278 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007961 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

