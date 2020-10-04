EventChain Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market cap of $260,018.78 and $6,209.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.