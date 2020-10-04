EXMR (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Tops $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1,957.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

