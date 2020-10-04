Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $26,937.28

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $26,937.28 and $757.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,606.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.03288187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.02077654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00435362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.01008600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00592847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048542 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010088 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 619,215 coins and its circulating supply is 454,215 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

