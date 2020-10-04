Faceter (FACE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $491,665.40 and approximately $29.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

