FansTime (FTI) Hits One Day Volume of $180,399.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $478,292.60 and approximately $180,399.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00271175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01538453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169267 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

