Fantom (FTM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.86 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market cap of $66.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.01536490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00166653 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,105,585,463 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

