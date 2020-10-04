Fireball Reaches Market Cap of $63,259.49 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Fireball has a market cap of $63,259.49 and $87.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Fireball token can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00027713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00656177 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01591986 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023924 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,516 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

