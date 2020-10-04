FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.42% of FirstEnergy worth $298,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.