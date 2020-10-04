Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 409,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,125. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.54.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 446,896 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 205,576 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

