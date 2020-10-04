FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $222,859.69 and approximately $33,362.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

